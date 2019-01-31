TRAVEL

JetBlue flight returned to LAX due to report of possible lightning strike

A JetBlue flight was returned to Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday after the crew onboard reported a possible lightning strike.

JetBlue flight 324 from Los Angeles to New York-JFK landed safely back at LAX at approximately 11:15 a.m. and taxied to the gate, JetBlue said.

The aircraft will be inspected and officials will determine if it may continue on to New York or if customers will be put on another plane.

