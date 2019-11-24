Travel

LAX launches new holiday shuttle to Santa Monica, Century City to help alleviate traffic

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles International Airport's new ride-share pickup service will get its first big test this week, as millions travel for Thanksgiving.

To help alleviate traffic, LAX is launching a new holiday shuttle.

Beginning Sunday morning through Monday Dec. 2, a shuttle will take passengers between LAX and locations in Santa Monica and Century City.

The Santa Monica location is located at 1925 Arizona Ave. The Century City stop is at 2030 Century Park West.

At the airport, passengers can pick up the bus on the arrivals level at pink shuttle stops.

Each ride will cost $10 one way.
