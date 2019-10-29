Travel

Lyft unveils $20 monthly membership plan

Lyft unveils a new monthly membership service that gives discounts on car trips, bike rentals, scooter rides and other exclusive perks.

Lyft Pink costs $19.99 a month.

Along with a 15 percent discount on all rides, the service gives members free bike and scooter rentals, as well as priority pick-up at airports.

The ride share company says Lyft Pink members will not pay lost and found fees if they leave something in car.

Users can sign up on the Lyft Pink waiting list now, but it does not launch until later this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travellyftridesharedealstrafficdrivingsales
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Getty Fire: Firefighters continue efforts to prevent blaze from rekindling
Getty Fire evacuation map: Mandatory order zones, road and school closures
Family of boy killed in IE files claim against school district
Drivers run for their lives as fire erupts in Sacramento: VIDEO
101 Freeway reopens in Hollywood, man taken into custody
Santa Ana winds to get even stronger this week
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri feeds hungry firefighters battling Kincade Fire
Show More
LAX's new rideshare, taxi policy goes into effect
Getty Fire prompts smoke advisory for parts of SoCal
Lancaster school badges list phone sex line instead of suicide prevention number
Grandpa charged after toddler's fatal fall from cruise ship
John Cena donating $500K to first responders, those affected by CA fires
More TOP STORIES News