Travel

New airline Avelo to launch at Hollywood Burbank Airport, offer 1-way $19 fares

EMBED <>More Videos

New airline Avelo to launch at Burbank airport with $19 fares

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- A new low-cost airline is coming to Hollywood Burbank Airport.

Avelo Airlines said Thursday it will begin flying later this month to 11 destinations from Burbank. It has one-way fares starting at $19.

Avelo's inaugural routes focus on smaller airports, including in Eureka and Redding in California. Other destinations include Eugene, Oregon, Grand Junction, Colorado and Bozeman, Montana.

The carrier will fly Boeing 737s.

RELATED: Travel confidence increasing as more people get vaccinated, experts say
EMBED More News Videos

America's airports have seen a sharp spike in travelers over the past few weeks, and it may be a sign of things to come.



Avelo's fares include no change fees or call center fees for customers who choose to make reservations by phone.

Avelo was started by a longtime airline executive who thinks there is room for another low-fare carrier besides the several budget airlines already in the market.

"There are too few seats in the United States being offered by low-cost carriers. That's why we think the opportunity is huge," said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. "Customers want a really inexpensive way to get from Point A to Point B."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelburbanklos angeles countyairline industryairline
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dodger Stadium reopens with $100 million in renovations
Pomona Fairplex to shelter unaccompanied migrant children
San Bernardino County cracking down on illegal fireworks
Disney announces opening date for Avengers Campus
Firefighters stage incredible tribute for son of fallen firefighter
Expert: Lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs
Texas workplace shooting suspect charged with murder
Show More
Gabriel Fernandez's mother asks for vacated murder conviction
Thai dogs rescued, given new lease on life in Studio City
Dave Roberts excited to see fans return to Dodger Stadium
Justin Turner reveals favorite upgrade at Dodger Stadium
3.3 magnitude quake hits Cabazon area, USGS says
More TOP STORIES News