TRAVEL

New Jersey man who took $1,600 Uber ride while drunk seeks donations

EMBED </>More Videos

NJ man falls asleep in Uber, takes $1600 ride. TechBytes during Action News Mornings on March 1, 2018. (WPVI)

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, New Jersey --
A New Jersey man who got drunk in West Virginia and mistakenly ordered a $1,635 Uber ride back to his home state decided to seek donations to help foot the bill.

Kenny Bachman, who lives in Gloucester County, drunkenly ordered the ride believing it would take him back to where he was staying near West Virginia University.

He fell asleep in the car and later awoke two hours into the 300 mile journey, having no idea where he was going initially.

The trip was made more expensive because Bachman gave the driver money for tolls and ordered an UberXL, which can hold up to six passengers.

He says he unsuccessfully challenged the fare with Uber, which previously confirmed that the ride occurred.

NJ.com reported Bachman was seeking donations via GoFundMe.

Bachman later posted that a New Jersey-based company called Eat Clean Bro offered to pay the bill as a thank you for not driving drunk. He said all the proceeds raised through the GoFundMe page would be donated to charity.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traveluberdrinkingNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
Hearst Castle's Neptune Pool being filled again
Southwest changing service animal rules for passengers
Eye on L.A. visits the Emerald Isle
More Travel
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News