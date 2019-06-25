Parking prices are going up at Ontario International Airport starting July 1

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Heads up if you plan on flying out of Ontario International Airport. The price to park at any of the airport's lots are going up.Starting next Monday, most parking options will increase by $3 per day.The Ontario International Airport Commission also raised the "trip fee" for Uber and Lyft from $3 to $4 for each pick-up or drop-off.Here's a breakdown of all the rate changes taking effect on July 1:- Daily Parking in lots 2 and 4 will increase to $21 per day from $18- Premium Hourly Parking immediately in front of the passenger terminals will rise to $27 per day from $24- Value Parking in Lot 5 will increase to $13 per day from $11- Economy Parking in Lot 3 will increase to $16 per day from $13- Curbside Valet Parking at terminals 2 and 4 will also rise to $28 per day from $25Commissioners say the rate increases were determined by market analysis -- and the rates remain competitive with other local airports.