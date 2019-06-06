Travel

'Power bump' at LAX leaves travelers temporarily in the dark, cancels Southwest flights

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A "power bump" at Los Angeles International Airport resulted in canceled flights and put travelers temporarily in the dark Wednesday.

Airport officials said in a press release that the "power bump" occurred at 6:29 p.m. Generators brought back most of the electricity immediately, but the equipment took some time to be restarted.


"Within the first hour, power was fully restored to Terminals 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and Tom Bradley International Terminal. Operations in these terminals were not substantially impacted by the power disruption," the press release stated.

Officials had problems getting terminals 1, 7, and 8 immediately back online. The L.A. Department of Water and Power was on scene to fully restore power.

Southwest Airlines announced it canceled the rest of its flights for the evening. About 21 flights were canceled as a result, both departures and arrivals. Eighteen were Southwest and three were United flights.

Southwest passengers were advised to visit Southwest.com for re-booking information.


Terminals 7 and 8 were later fully restored, according to the airport.


United Airlines diverted most of its flights to San Francisco. Travelers can call United customer service at 800-864-8331 for more information.

Terminal 1 was the last terminal to be restored, according to the airport, but Southwest flights remained canceled.

By about 10 p.m. power had been restored to all terminals.

Both airlines anticipate normal operations on Thursday, the press release stated.

Throughout the outage, passengers reported being in darkness and some planes being deplaned via stairs.

"It's a bit bizarre. I've never seen this before," said passenger Eric Hamilton. "I come through LAX all the time, and I've never seen anything like it."

The long lines you usually see at security checkpoints were non-existent. Those trying to check-in were forced to wait on fold-out chairs.

The airport said that the disruption occurred due to a power bump at an "off-airport LADWP substation, which caused a power disruption throughout the airport."

Guests at terminal 1 were rescreened Thursday morning "out of an abundance of caution" due to the possibility people or luggage could have gotten past the terminal without being checked.

The incident triggered a massive backup of passengers waiting to be screened.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travellos angelestravelpower outagelos angeles international airport
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
More TOP STORIES News