24,000 Irvine customers without power, flights grounded at John Wayne Airport after substation fire

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A fire at an electrical substation in Irvine caused a power outage that left 24,000 customers in Irvine without power and grounded all flights at John Wayne Airport, officials said.

Southern California Edison said Friday evening that the substation caught fire and was later de-energized.

The outage caused all inbound flights to John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana to be diverted.

The airport also reported a full ground stop in a tweet shortly after 7 p.m.



Guests who are picking up passengers are advised to call the airline for more information.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
