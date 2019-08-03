24,000 Irvine customers without power, flights grounded at John Wayne Airport after substation fire

Southern California Edison said Friday evening that the substation caught fire and was later de-energized.
The outage caused all inbound flights to John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana to be diverted.
The airport also reported a full ground stop in a tweet shortly after 7 p.m.
Update 1: There is currently a full ground stop. Any inbound flight to JWA will be diverted. Guests who are picking up passengers are advised to call the airline for more information.— John Wayne Airport (@JohnWayneAir) August 3, 2019
