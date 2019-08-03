24,000 Irvine customers without power, flights grounded at John Wayne Airport after substation fire

Update 1: There is currently a full ground stop. Any inbound flight to JWA will be diverted. Guests who are picking up passengers are advised to call the airline for more information. — John Wayne Airport (@JohnWayneAir) August 3, 2019

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A fire at an electrical substation in Irvine caused a power outage that left 24,000 customers in Irvine without power and grounded all flights at John Wayne Airport, officials said.Southern California Edison said Friday evening that the substation caught fire and was later de-energized.The outage caused all inbound flights to John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana to be diverted.The airport also reported a full ground stop in a tweet shortly after 7 p.m.Guests who are picking up passengers are advised to call the airline for more information.