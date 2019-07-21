Travel

Save your money: Island in Belize selling for less than $500,000

Got some spare cash you can spend or planning to save some money? Here's some motivation.

An island in Belize has gone on sale for less than $500,000, with the price being approximately $465,000.

This island is home to two single cabanas and two double cabanas. They were constructed in 2014.

If you're a fan of water activity, this could be the place for you. This area is ideal for water skiing, tubing, fishing and diving.

The island is minutes from the Belize Barrier Reef. Start saving up!
