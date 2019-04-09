Travel

Super bloom in Lake Elsinore coming to an end, officials say

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- Lake Elsinore's super bloom, which attracted thousands and even prompted a brief closure of Walker Canyon, is nearly over, city officials said.

In a statement released by the city, officials said the poppies are "well past their peak" and they have begun to drop their petals, and you can no longer see them from the 15 Freeway.

The announcement comes after more than four weeks of thousands of visitors flocking to see the flowers in Walker Canyon.

Following this season's heavy rainfall, the hillsides of Lake Elsinore were awash in a blaze of golden-orange poppies. The incredible sight attracted thousands of visitors.

In March, faced with a massive influx of visitors, Lake Elsinore shut down access to the super bloom display of poppies in Walker Canyon.

Officials said poppies were trampled on and ruined by too many people rushing out to take pictures with them, and parking and traffic problems arose.

To try to cut down on the congestion, the city put out a plan requiring visitors to pay for $10 shuttles to get to Walker Canyon on weekends.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travellake elsinoreriverside countyflower showinstagramtourism
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News