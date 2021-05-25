SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Battleship USS Iowa is open for in-person tours, with COVID-19 guidelines in place.
The Iowa is one of four Iowa-class battleships completed for service during World War II. The ship continued in service through the Korean War, Vietnam War and the Cold War. The decommissioned battleship arrived in San Pedro in 2012, opening for tours as a floating museum that summer.
The Battleship Iowa Museum opens daily at 10 a.m., with tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum is closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Youth overnight programs are available seven days per week.
For more information, visit https://www.pacificbattleship.com/.
Tour of the Battleship USS Iowa in San Pedro
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News