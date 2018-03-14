TRAVEL

United Airlines sends passenger's dog to Japan instead of Kansas

Instead of sending a woman's German shepherd to Kansas, United Airlines sent the pet to Japan and gave her someone else's Great Dane. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
A day after apologizing for the death of a puppy on a plane, United Airlines made another mistake with a different family's dog.

A woman says instead of flying her German shepherd Irgo to Kansas, United sent the dog to Japan.

The woman was flying with her family from Oregon to Kansas.

When she went to pick up her dog, she was given a Great Dane instead.

The woman says United told her the dogs were accidentally put in the wrong kennels.

Irgo is flying back first class.
