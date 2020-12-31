Ventura Botanical Gardens: An option for outdoor enjoyment during the pandemic

VENTURA-Calif. (KABC) -- During the pandemic, health officials are encouraging people to find something to do outside.
So why not consider the Ventura Botanical Gardens?
It's open once again after COVID-19 shut it down earlier this year.
The 109-acre property, just behind city hall, is blossoming into quite the experience.
Much of the gardens burned during the 2017 Thomas Fire, but thousands of plants have since been replanted.
The video above gives a bird's eye view of the magnificent garden.
The gardens are located at 567 South Poli St. in Ventura. The site is open Tuesday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $7 bucks for adults and free for anyone under 18.
