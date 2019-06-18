Travel

Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano erupts, spews gas, ash into the air

POPOCATEPETL, Mexico -- Mexico's Popocatepetl stratovolcano spewed rock on Monday and sent clouds of ash into the sky.

The footage taken by the Mexican government disaster agency showed the outburst at 6:44 a.m local time.

The 17,797-foot (5,426-meter) volcano has been particularly active in recent months, several times spewing out sprays of hot rock and towering clouds of ash.

Local authorities say Monday's eruption stretched approximately 2.5 miles into the sky.

Some 25 million people live within about 60 miles of the mountain's crater.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelvolcanomexicoenvironmentu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News