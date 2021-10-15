localish

This piano man travels the country to bring joy to those affected by tragedy

By Amanda Brady
EMBED <>More Videos

This piano man travels to bring joy to those affected by tragedy

PHILADELPHIA -- The Traveling Piano Man, along with his dog Mo, travel the world appearing in unexpected places to bring joy to those affected by tragedy.

Danny Kean first started his world-traveling journey when Hurricane Katrina happened. He was frustrated with the lack of response from the government, so he decided to make a change.

Along with his old dog, Bo, he packed up his piano and started his journey.


He quickly learned the effect music can have on people and sold his house to travel with his pup and bring humanity back to those affected by tragedy.

From Katrina to Virginia Tech, he would bring his piano and invite people up to play along with his dog, Bo. When Bo passed, Mo came into his life and he knew what to do. Like Bo, he climbed atop the piano to comfort those who climbed aboard.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpviall goodlocalish
LOCALISH
This Pennsylvania nonprofit delivers cozy beds for kids in need
Seltzer's has been making smokehouse bologna for over 100 years
This museum has art on the walls, ceilings for a unique experience
This piano man travels to bring joy to those affected by tragedy
TOP STORIES
Bill Clinton remains hospitalized in OC, visited by Hillary Clinton
Strong winds, hot temps to kick up fire danger in SoCal Friday
FDA panel endorses booster shot for J&J COVID-19 vaccine
IN kids mistakenly get COVID vaccine instead of flu shot: parents
LAX's new parking garage with 4,300 spaces opens next week
People Mover train expected to revolutionize travel
Carson residents say foul odor in the air is making them sick
Show More
Beverly Hills approves ordinance restricting protests near schools
Animals once covered in oil now released back into wild
Hawthorne: New surveillance video shows moments before fatal beating
Hot, dry, windy: Red flag warning in effect for LA, Ventura counties
Biden plans to reinstate Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' policy
More TOP STORIES News