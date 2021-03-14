Video shows officer-involved shooting in South LA where suspect evades police

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- New video has been released of a police shooting last month in South Los Angeles where a suspect escaped after running into a nearby store and changing clothes.The incident happened during a traffic stop in February when the driver appeared to try to run over a Los Angeles police officer.The footage shoes an officer firing his weapon multiple times at the vehicle as the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Travis Elster, drove off.Minutes later, surveillance video catches the driver run into a nearby Target store where investigators say he changed clothes and walked out.Elster remains at large, according to the LAPD.The department says it's looking into whether the officer followed use-of-force protocol.