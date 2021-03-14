Video shows officer-involved shooting in South LA where suspect evades police

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- New video has been released of a police shooting last month in South Los Angeles where a suspect escaped after running into a nearby store and changing clothes.

The incident happened during a traffic stop in February when the driver appeared to try to run over a Los Angeles police officer.

The footage shoes an officer firing his weapon multiple times at the vehicle as the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Travis Elster, drove off.

Minutes later, surveillance video catches the driver run into a nearby Target store where investigators say he changed clothes and walked out.

Elster remains at large, according to the LAPD.

The department says it's looking into whether the officer followed use-of-force protocol.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
comptonsouth los angeleslos angeleslos angeles countypolice shootingofficer involved shootingcaught on camerabody cameras
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County COVID hospitalizations drop to lowest point in 4 months
Missing hiker found dead in Angeles National Forest
Protest held by some LAUSD parents calls for return to in-person instruction
California still losing jobs, but recovery likely coming
Breonna Taylor march held in LA on 1st anniversary of her death
Oscars 2021: Nominations to be announced Monday
Marvin Hagler, middleweight boxing great, dies at 66
Show More
OC COVID survivor credits doctors, power of prayer for his recovery
Announcer calls girls' basketball team racial slur as players kneel during anthem
Harry and Meghan can only seek justice in the court of public opinion
Officer's bodycam video shows takedown, arrest of maskless woman at bank in Texas
Mom overturns wrongful convictions, catches true killer in daughter's murder
More TOP STORIES News