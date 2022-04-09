Tree trimmer pronounced dead after being found upside down, 50 feet above ground in Sherman Oaks

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Los Angeles | Eyewitness News

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- A man identified as a tree trimmer was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon after he was found trapped upside down, about 50 feet above the ground, in Sherman Oaks, officials said.

"Though energized electrical wires were in or near the tree, their role, if any, in the man's death is presently unknown,'' the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement. The individual's identity was not immediately released.

Firefighter-paramedics responded shortly after noon to the 3000 block of North Coldwater Canyon Ave., the news release said.

The department dispatched 39 firefighters, "including those specially trained, equipped and certified for Urban Search & Rescue operations," the LAFD said. They utilized a truck-mounted aerial ladder, rope and harness system to extricate the man.

"The man, now at ground level, has sadly been determined beyond medical help and is deceased at the scene,'' investigators said. His affiliation with the site and employer was unknown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sherman oakslos angeles countylos angeleslos angeles fire departmentdeath investigation
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
LASD deputy, 3 suspects hospitalized after crash in Santa Clarita
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by dump truck
Now's your last chance to get a third stimulus check
IndyCar qualifying for Long Beach Grand Prix set for Saturday
Lady Gaga's dog walker speaks after alleged shooter released from jail
LASD deputy arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child
USC faculty say longtime custodian was wrongly arrested for theft
Show More
Ukraine's president calls deadly train station strike 'war crime'
3 killed in fiery East LA crash identified as 2 teen siblings, friend
Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban over Chris Rock slap
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged again
Tiger Woods makes cut at the Masters: 'I got a chance'
More TOP STORIES News