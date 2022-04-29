Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer suspended from MLB for 2 years for violating domestic violence policy

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has received a two-year suspension from Major League Baseball for violating its domestic violence policy.Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced the suspension for 324 games without pay, which takes effect Friday.This comes as MLB concludes its investigation into the allegations from a woman who claimed Bauer sexually assaulted her last year. Bauer has maintained the relationship was consensual.The L.A. County District Attorney's office declined to charge Bauer with a crime after its investigation.Bauer, 31, responded to the suspension on Twitter, saying he plans to appeal MLB's decision, making him the first player to appeal punishment through MLB's domestic violence policy."In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league's domestic violence and sexual assault policy. I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives and I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings."The Dodgers also issued a statement, saying the organization has "cooperated fully" with MLB's investigation since it began, but will not comment further until Bauer's appeal process is complete.Bauer is the sixteenth player suspended since Major League Baseball and the MLB Players' Association unveiled its joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy in August of 2015, which grants MLB commissioner Rob Manfred the autonomy to suspend players under "just cause." Those suspensions -- not counting former reliever Felipe Vazquez, who's serving a jail sentence for sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl -- have ranged from 15 to 162 games and were the result of negotiated settlements in which players waived their right to appeal.