Jury selection begins in trial of LA socialite accused of killing 2 boys in Westlake Village

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday in the trial of the wealthy socialite accused of running over and killing two young brothers.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday in the trial of the wealthy socialite accused of running over and killing two young brothers.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday in the trial of the wealthy socialite accused of running over and killing two young brothers.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday in the trial of the wealthy socialite accused of running over and killing two young brothers.

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday in the trial of the wealthy socialite accused of running over and killing two young brothers.

Rebecca Grossman's trial is finally underway after that fatal car accident that happened more than three years ago.

The children, 8-year-old Jacob Iskander and 11-year-old Mark Iskander, were walking through a crosswalk with their mother in Westlake Village when prosecutors say Grossman was under the influence and fatally struck the two brothers while going 72 mph in her Mercedes-Benz.

She faces two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run-driving. Grossman has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Grossman is married to Dr. Peter Grossman and she is co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation.

In June of last year, Nancy Iskander, the mother of the two children, showed up to court expecting a trial date would be set for Grossman but at that time the judge delayed the trial because attorneys were arguing over thousands of pages of discovery handed to prosecutors for review.

It was also at that time that Iskander recollected the moments of the fatal crash.

"There were these two cars speeding. One of them I was able to escape with my little son and then the other one hit Mark and Jacob," she said.

On Tuesday, hundreds of potential jurors will fill out questionnaires. Jury selection was set to begin at 9:15 a.m. This trial could take more than a month.

If convicted, Grossman could face a maximum of 34 years to life in prison.