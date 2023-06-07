Storytellers descend on Manhattan for 22nd Tribeca Film Festival

The Tribeca Film Festival begins Wednesday with the first of more than 600 events that will take place over the next 11 days.

More than 130,000 people are expected to attend the event which is known for its diverse offerings.

An entire section is devoted to "Expressions of Black Freedom" and this year almost 70% of the films to be shown were directed by women.

The festival consists of virtual reality presentations, concerts and "Tribeca Talks," featuring accomplished people from all walks of life.

It was born out of tragedy, but the annual event has become a triumph and much credit must go to the co-founders of the festival, Robert de Niro and his business partner Jane Rosenthal.

"Well, Sandy, you were with us from the very beginning so you know how much of a through line it is," Rosenthal said. "From day one, we started this festival as a response to 9/11 and to bring our community something to look forward to and to give them a new memory after the devastation that happened here in downtown New York."

In the years since, the festival has broadened to include events in all five boroughs which is why the revival of "A Bronx Tale" fits so perfectly.

To mark the 30th anniversary of the first film directed by De Niro, the cast will reunite at a showing of the movie which has been restored.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the movie at the end of the festival, a new print, everything," De Niro said.

De Niro said it's been years since he last saw the movie and it remains one of only two he has ever directed.

"I loved doing it, it's just...it's a lot of work, it's a big commitment of time and energy and to tell a story that you feel is important enough to take that much time in telling," he said.