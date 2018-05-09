JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --Authorities are asking for the public's help to track down three people caught on video apparently stealing a dog from a Jurupa Valley animal shelter.
According to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, a good Samaritan placed the dog in a night-drop compartment at the Jurupa Valley shelter around 9:30 p.m. last Thursday. About an hour later, a woman, a man and a boy showed up and tried to get into the locked compartment.
They were eventually able to break the compartment open. The three walked away briefly, presumably to get their car. Then, surveillance video shows the man coming back and taking the dog out of the compartment. The dog wagged its tail and followed the man's lead.
Shelter officials said it's unclear if the man or his companions owned the dog. They also said it's extremely rare that the compartments are tampered with.
"Why this dog was taken is anyone's guess, but it's theft in our eyes - and we're upset someone took a dog that may be owned by someone else," said Robert Miller, director of Animal Services. "It's very possible that an owner will never get their pet back because of the selfish act of these people."
The dog was described as a brindle-colored pit bull mix. If you have any information about this incident, you're urged to contact the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Jurupa Valley station. Animal Services said anonymous tips can be submitted on the sheriff's tip site at www.riversidesheriff.org/crimetips.