Tsunami advisory prompts closure of OC beaches after undersea volcano erupts in South Pacific

Although no significant coastal flooding was expected, authorities warned that some Southern California areas could experience dangerous rip currents and tidal surges due to the tsunami along beaches and in harbors and marinas.
Waves generated by the tsunami were expected to hit the Orange County coastline between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.
"The impact of this tsunami will be stronger than normal currents and possible higher than normal tidal surges along the beaches," the Orange County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. "Residents are encouraged to stay out of the water."
The volcano erupted in spectacular fashion, sending large tsunami waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground. The tsunami advisory was also in effect for Hawaii and Alaska.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or the extent of the damage as communications with the small island nation remained cut off hours after the eruption.
A #Tsunami Advisory means: a dangerous wave is on the way. Strong and unusual currents are expected along the coast, and in bays, marinas, and harbors. Move to high ground and away from the shore. More at https://t.co/npoUHxEZLS. pic.twitter.com/MCLDdN9qPp— NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) January 15, 2022
In Hawaii, Alaska and along the U.S. Pacific coast, residents were asked to move away from the coastline to higher ground and pay attention to specific instructions from their local emergency management officials, said Dave Snider, tsunami warning coordinator for the National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska.
"We don't issue an advisory for this length of coastline as we've done - I'm not sure when the last time was - but it really isn't an everyday experience," he said. "I hope that elevates the importance and severity for our citizens."
