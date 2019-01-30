Turkish flags hung on San Fernando Valley Armenian schools in suspected hate crime; suspect sought

Los Angeles police are searching for a suspect who targeted two Armenian schools by hanging Turkish flags on the campuses.

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are searching for a suspect who targeted two Armenian schools by hanging Turkish flags on the campuses.

The incidents started around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday when a suspect jumped the front gate of Holy Martyrs Armenian church and school in the 5300 block of White Oak Avenue in Encino. The suspect zip-tied 12 flags throughout the campus and then fled the location.

Surveillance video captured the suspect in action.

Surveillance video from an Armenian church and school in the San Fernando Valley shows a suspect hanging several Turkish flags all over the campus in one of a couple of hate crimes that happened early Tuesday.



During the investigation into the first incident, authorities then learned of another that happened at A.G.B.U. Manoogian-Demirdjuan School in the 6800 block of Oakdale Avenue in Winnetka.

The suspect is described as a man between 5 feet 8 inches tall and 5 feet 11 inches tall. He was wearing an all-black outfit that consisted of a mask, hooded sweatshirt, pants and shoes.

The incidents are being investigated as hate crimes.

Anyone with more information is urged to call authorities at (818) 374-7730. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call L.A. Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
