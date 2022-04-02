Perris foster family accused of abusing children, including some believed to be Turpin siblings

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11681584" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Riverside County children rescued after years of torture and abuse at the hands of their parents have struggled to get the care guaranteed to them, but now a new team is taking over.

Escape From A House Of Horror: A Diane Sawyer Special Event (1 of 14) A former deputy public guardian says she will cooperate with Riverside County's investigation into the alleged mistreatment the 13 Turpin children, who were held captive and tortured inside their Perris home for years, experienced after they were rescued.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Three members of a Riverside County foster family faced a judge Friday morning for arraignment, accused of the abuse of several children under their care, including some believed to be several of the Turpin children.Marcelino and Rosa Olguin, as well as their daughter Lennys Olguin, are all facing a number of charges, including false imprisonment and child cruelty.According to an arrest declaration, the seven children believed to be Turpin siblings were placed under their care in April 2018, only a few months after the news broke about the Perris "house of horrors." The biological parents, David and Louise Turpin, later pleaded guilty to a number of child abuse charges after starving their children and chaining them up to their beds.As for the charges against the Olguins, the two other children listed as victims - not related to the Turpins - were placed under their care several years prior, back in 2016.This is all happening at the same time an independent investigation is underway into how Riverside County handled the care, services and placement of the 13 Turpin siblings.Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said in an ABC News 20/20 exclusive last fall that many of the older siblings weren't able to gain access to the money that was donated by so many people from around the world."They're living in squalor, they're living in crime-ridden neighborhoods," Hestrin said in the interview. "There's money for their education, they can't access it."As for the Olguins, the arrest declaration states that they indeed knew of the "egregious, life-long severe abuses the biological parents inflicted" on the victims believed to be Turpin children.That declaration stating the Olguins "pressure questioned" the siblings, where they were forced to go into detail about their traumatic past.A judge entered not guilty pleas for all three defendants. The Olguins are set to be back in court in June.