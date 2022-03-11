Judge to unseal records related to conservatorships of the oldest Turpin children

A California judge ruled that he would unseal records connected to the conservatorships of the oldest Turpin children, who were held captive by their parents in a Riverside County home until one escaped back in 2018.

The youngest children among the 13 siblings were placed in foster care, while the seven adult siblings were placed in conservatorships.

The judge's order came in response to a motion filed last year by ABC News as part of its investigation into how the children have been cared for following the arrests of their parents.

"From here on in, the Turpin case will be like any other conservatorship case in California," Riverside County probate Judge Kenneth Fernandez said during a court hearing on Thursday.

Nov. 20, 2021: Turpin children still 'living in squalor' 4 years after 'house of horrors' rescue, despite donations
Escape From A House Of Horror: A Diane Sawyer Special Event (1 of 14)

A former deputy public guardian says she will cooperate with Riverside County's investigation into the alleged mistreatment the 13 Turpin children, who were held captive and tortured inside their Perris home for years, experienced after they were rescued.



Fernandez also declared that unless it is deemed confidential under California law, any document filed in the court will now be considered unsealed.

The court records, which Fernandez said included thousands of pages of files, are expected to include details on the accounting for the hundreds of thousands of dollars raised by strangers for the children, as well as other documents relevant to their conservatorship.

