6 suspects arrested in April smash-and-grab robbery at jewelry store in Tustin

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- After a six-month investigation, six people have been arrested and charged in a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in Tustin.

The robbery happened in April at The Jewelry Exchange near the 15000 block of Tustin Village Way.

Surveillance video from the incident shows the suspects armed with hammers and tire irons smashing the glass counters. Police said they got away with $87,000 of jewelry.

Detectives with the Tustin Police Department served several search warrants since then in coordination with the Long Beach Police Department, the Los Angeles Police Department, and the Orange County District Attorney's Office, which resulted in the arrest of all six suspects.

The first suspect, Nasadi Milton, was taken into custody in July and the second, Trayvonte Washington, was arrested in August.

The remaining four suspects, identified as Masiah Pagota, Naheim Milton, Cameron Smith, and Gregory Edison, were all taken into custody throughout the last three months.

The Orange County DA's office filed felony criminal charges against all six suspects, including armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.