Amid concerns over air-quality in the aftermath of a massive fire at a historic military hangar in Tustin, officials at a nearby animal shelter are asking for volunteers to welcome dogs into their home.

Animal shelter near Tustin hangar fire asks for volunteers to take in dogs amid air quality concerns

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- The Diddee family lost their beloved dog Nuzzle two years ago.

On Thursday, Joy and Rejeev visited the Orange County Animal Care shelter to try and foster a dog impacted by the Tustin air hangar fire.

Joy said, "We have a nice large yard so we want to kind of help."

Due to concerns with the air quality, flare-ups and asbestos found in the debris, the shelter has been forced to make changes to how much time animals spend outdoors since an historic World War II hangar caught fire on Nov. 7.

The hangar sits directly behind the shelter and continues to smolder.

Alexa Pratt, public information officer for OC Animal Care said, "We have a number of fields, yard spaces where the dogs frequently go on walks or volunteers walk them, play ball. They can play in the yard for most of the day and unfortunately with the ongoing emergency they've been mostly confined to their kennel area."

The shelter is pleading with animal lovers to open up their homes.

Multiple Tustin Unified School District campuses reopened while officials continue their efforts to prepare for the takedown of the remnants of the fire-ravaged World War II blimp hangar.

Pratt said there's about 320 dogs who need a foster or a forever home.

The Diddee's heard the call for fosters and rushed to the shelter to submit an application.

Joy said, "We fostered earlier as well and it makes a difference for us as well and it's going to make a difference in the lives of the dogs and also this community here."

We can't clean up the air and we can't do anything else but what can we do to help the situation in some way. Nothing better than helping animals that are without a voice," Rejeev said.

Pratt said the shelter is looking for people who can take the dogs in for up to two weeks.

People who become fosters will receive food and essential supplies like a collar and leash..

Pratt said so far they've received about 75 inquiries from potential fosters.

For more information, call OC Animal Care at (714) 935-6848.