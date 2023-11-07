Massive fire burns through historic north hangar in Tustin

A massive fire broke out at the historic Tustin hangars in Orange County Tuesday morning, prompting a large response from fire crews.

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- A massive fire broke out at the historic Tustin hangars in Orange County Tuesday morning, prompting a large response from fire crews.

The three-alarm fire was reported around 1 a.m. at the north hangar near Valencia Avenue and Armstrong Road, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

It was so large, firefighters were using a helicopter, as well as a ground assault, to try to put out the flames that consumed the structure that stands 17 stories high.

It is one of the largest wooden structures ever built, and it is one of two air hangars built in 1942 at the Marine Corps Air Station Tustin. The historic landmark has been featured in several shows and films, including "Pearl Harbor," "Star Trek" and "Austin Powers."

The firefight woke up nearby residents, some leaving their home to see the blaze.

"I woke up and heard all these helicopters flying over and I looked out and saw the smoke and the flames," said Steve Kinney. "These things have been here since as long as I've been around and it's hard to believe that this one's probably going away."

"To lose these, we'll never see anything like this again."

No neighborhoods needed to be evacuated.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.