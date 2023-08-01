A teenage boy was hit by a driver who was participating in a street takeover that was caught on video in Tustin.

Teenager hit by car during street takeover in Tustin; police searching for driver

According to the Tustin Police Department, the incident happened Friday night near Park and Warner avenues. Authorities said the spectator was struck by a car that was doing burnouts in the intersection.

That boy was taken to the hospital with several broken bones but he's expected to recover.

Meanwhile, police are still looking for the driver of that dark sedan.

That car was one of about 300 involved in the street takeover. After receiving several calls, police quickly swooped in and secured the area.

They towed 51 vehicles and impounded 18 others for participating. Twenty citations were also issued for various vehicle code violations, police added.