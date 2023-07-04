Seeing double: A "twin baby boom" has taken over the nenonatal intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles.

'Twin baby boom': Cedars-Sinai in LA caring for 10 sets of twins in NICU at same time

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A "twin baby boom" has taken over the nenonatal intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles.

Nurses are caring for 10 sets of twins in the unit right now.

The twins' birth weight ranges from just under 2 pounds to 6 pounds, and most of the sets are double boys, according to the hospital.

There's no known reason for the boom, and while it's been keeping the staff extra busy, it's a bonus for the new parents.

"It's been great to connect with other parents and kind of see their journey, too," said Jordan Edelstein, a new father of twins. "It's comforting to see so many other families experiencing the same thing."

Health care workers aren't sure if it's an official record, but they think it's pretty close.