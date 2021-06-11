Arts & Entertainment

Tyrese Gibson stars, produces new edge-of-your-seat thriller 'Rogue Hostage'

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Tyrese Gibson stars, produces new thriller 'Rogue Hostage'

HOLLYWOOD -- In "Rogue Hostage," Tyrese Gibson plays a Marine veteran dealing with some demons who's now suddenly dealing with a hostage drama inside his stepfather's store. Now he may have to save the day, with plenty of hold-on-to-the-edge-of-your-seat moments.

"We wanted to make everything as friction and tension thick as we could because this is a real situation that people live and experience every single day, unfortunately, in this country," said Gibson.

"I just tried my best to, like, stay in that place, in that dark and that uncomfortable place and just keep people rooting for me while hoping for the white knuckle moments where you're like, 'Man, is it over? Is it going to happen? Is he going to make it to the end?"

Gibson also worked as a producer on "Rogue Hostage."

"We did about 60 pages of re-writes on the script which was a beautiful thing because after the re-write happened, that's how we were able to secure John Malkovich and I was like, 'Yes!'" Gibson said.

"Rogue Hostage" is available now on demand.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovie
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
VIDEO: 3 Lake Tahoe bears fight over pond space
More TOP STORIES News