2 sisters among fatal victims after driver runs red light, hits Uber in South LA crash

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Criminal charges are expected to be filed against a driver accused of crashing into an Uber in South Los Angeles, which resulted in the deaths of three women.

The crash happened early Saturday morning at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Three women were passengers in an Uber when the driver of a Mercedes ran a red light and collided with that vehicle at a high rate of speed, police said. Two of the women killed were sisters.

They were identified as Kimberly Izquierdo, 27, and 23-year-old Veronica Amezola. The third deceased victim was Juvelyn Arroya, 23.

The Uber driver, a 38-year-old woman, and a fourth passenger in that car were taken to the hospital.

The suspect driver, identified as 31-year-old Gregory Black, was also taken to the hospital in stable condition. He is now facing vehicular manslaughter charges, police said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family of the sisters.