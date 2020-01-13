Fontana police arrest Uber driver in alleged rape of passenger

By ABC7.com staff
FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Fontana police say a woman is alleging she was raped by her Uber driver while she was returning from a night of drinking with friends.

Police say the Uber driver acknowledged having sex with the woman, but claimed it was consensual.

The incident was reported early Sunday. Police say the victim had been out drinking with her friends Saturday night and then requested a ride from Uber. She told police she passed out in the car and woke up to find the driver having sex with her.

The suspect, identified as Alonso Calle, called police himself. He reported that he had sex with a rider but that she may allege he raped her, though he insisted the sex was consensual.

When detectives spoke to Calle, he said they had consensual sex at McDermott Park in Fontana, but the alleged victim got angry and claimed she had been raped. He says he left the area and called police. He acknowledged the woman was intoxicated.

Officers arrested and booked Calle for rape.
