Uber passengers viciously punch driver in Las Vegas attack captured on dashcam video

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KABC) --An Uber driver in Las Vegas is recovering from her injuries following a shocking attack that was captured on video by a dashboard camera.Victoria says she feels like nobody cares about her situation and she wants help -- and some justice.The routine Uber drop-off turned into a brutal assault when several of the passengers began punching Partridge.The attack lasted about 30 seconds, but for Partridge it felt like an hour."I started thinking that I'm gonna die," she said in an interview with KSNV-TV. "And when they left, I was just praying to God, thank God I'm alive."Partridge has been a driver for over a year, with over 4,000 rides. This one started out as a pickup on Las Vegas' famed Fremont Street.When she saw there were seven people, she told them she couldn't take them since she only has six seatbelts."They're like, 'We're not leaving. We need we need to get to our destination point. You're our last chance please, please, please,'" Partridge recalled.After several minutes of arguing and opening and closing the doors, Partridge said, she gave up and took the seven women. She's thankful her camera recorded what happened next on video."She started beating me up from the side," Partridge said. "Another girl went out, opened my driver door and she's started beating me up from that side."She said the attackers also threw her phone, stole money out of her tip jar and dented the side of her car.Partridge filed a police report and contacted Uber as soon as she got home."I don't know how long it will take, and if we're going to get anything for this," she said. "I don't know, I'm so frustrated."