Uber passengers viciously punch driver in Las Vegas attack captured on dashcam video

EMBED <>More Videos

Uber passengers viciously punch driver in attack captured on video

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KABC) -- Warning: The video and images in this report may be disturbing to some viewers.

An Uber driver in Las Vegas is recovering from her injuries following a shocking attack that was captured on video by a dashboard camera.

Victoria says she feels like nobody cares about her situation and she wants help -- and some justice.

The routine Uber drop-off turned into a brutal assault when several of the passengers began punching Partridge.

The attack lasted about 30 seconds, but for Partridge it felt like an hour.

"I started thinking that I'm gonna die," she said in an interview with KSNV-TV. "And when they left, I was just praying to God, thank God I'm alive."

Partridge has been a driver for over a year, with over 4,000 rides. This one started out as a pickup on Las Vegas' famed Fremont Street.

When she saw there were seven people, she told them she couldn't take them since she only has six seatbelts.

"They're like, 'We're not leaving. We need we need to get to our destination point. You're our last chance please, please, please,'" Partridge recalled.

After several minutes of arguing and opening and closing the doors, Partridge said, she gave up and took the seven women. She's thankful her camera recorded what happened next on video.

"She started beating me up from the side," Partridge said. "Another girl went out, opened my driver door and she's started beating me up from that side."

She said the attackers also threw her phone, stole money out of her tip jar and dented the side of her car.

Partridge filed a police report and contacted Uber as soon as she got home.

"I don't know how long it will take, and if we're going to get anything for this," she said. "I don't know, I'm so frustrated."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nevadataxi riderstaxi driverscaught on videowoman attackedridesharelas vegasubercaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Supreme Court overturns Roe in landmark case on abortion rights
Where abortion stands nationally: State-by-state breakdown of laws
Congress sends landmark gun violence compromise to Biden
Murder suspect arrested after dispute ends in shooting in Hollywood
How does overturning Roe v. Wade affect IVF treatments?
Bagged remains found in Boyle Heights determined to be not human
Van Nuys sisters killed in Guatemala violent car crash
Show More
Biden vows to 'do all in my power' to protect abortion access
How outlawing abortion could worsen maternal mortality crisis
California leaders pledge new law to address SCOTUS gun ruling
Determination, dedication lead family to 'Rise'
Time-lapse satellite imagery captures vast lightning strikes across LA
More TOP STORIES News