Rideshare workers rally in LA as gas prices continue to increase across Southern California

LOS ANGELES -- Rideshare and food-delivery gig drivers on Monday held a rally outside an Uber Greenlight Hub in Los Angeles, demanding higher pay as gas prices continue to increase throughout the region."The gas is very expensive and we cannot afford to continue like," said Francisco Magdaleno, an Uber Driver. "We need more than the 55 cents that Uber has given us."Magdaleno was referring to a 55-cent per-ride surcharge that Uber put in place in March to help offset rising gas prices.The company told ABC7 that drivers are earning an average of more than $34 an hour, adding that Uber has not seen a decrease in the number of drivers.Meanwhile. gas station signs all across Southern California have been sporting even higher prices.