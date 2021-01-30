Education

UCLA breaks applications record, sees surge in Black and Latino candidates

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- UCLA received its largest number of applications in its history for fall 2021 admission, making it once again the most applied-to university in the nation, officials announced Thursday.

The university says freshman applications grew to 139,500, a jump of 28% from last year when applications received totaled 109,000.

Applications from African American students rose by 48% and Chicano/Latino students by 33%. The number of Pacific Islander and American Indian freshman applicants also grew by 34% and 16%, respectively, according to the university.

"These significant increases are partly the result of our robust outreach efforts and our partnerships with high schools and community-based organizations, particularly in underserved communities," said Youlonda Copeland-Morgan, UCLA's vice provost for enrollment management.

RELATED: UCLA tops public university rankings in nation for 4th consecutive year
EMBED More News Videos

UCLA has been named the top-ranked public university in the nation for the fourth year in a row.



"But we also recognize that the removal of standardized testing as a requirement for admission played a role in these substantial increases," Copeland-Morgan added.

Standardized tests were pulled as a requirement in response to challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The surge in applications seen by UCLA was reflected across the University of California system, which saw a 16% increase in applications.

UCLA will notify freshman applicants of admission decisions by April 1, and admitted students will have until May 1 to actually enroll. Prospective transfer students will be notified by April 30 of admission decisions, and admitted students will have until June 1 to commit.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlos angeleslos angeles countyucla
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Outdoor dining restrictions lifted in LA County; TV broadcasts not allowed
Newsom: Vaccines for all teachers, staff could halt reopening schools
Coachella, Stagecoach festivals canceled again due to pandemic
Crews work to rescue fire truck stuck on narrow road in Rose Hills
Ex-MLB pitcher charged in connection with deadly Westlake Village hit-and-run
SoCal WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday
Storm brings rare hail to Manhattan Beach
Show More
Mudslide blocks Highway 39, traps driver in Azusa
San Bernardino County to conduct COVID vaccine 'super site' event
LAPD shoot, wound allegedly armed man in Van Nuys
Rewards offered for capture of suspect who shot train operator
Activists against replacing Boyle Heights care facility with apartments
More TOP STORIES News