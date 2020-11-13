Coronavirus

Face shields alone provide little protection from coronavirus particles, UCLA study finds

Face shields alone provide minimal protection from droplets but combining them with masks can be fairly effective, UCLA researchers say.
By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Face shields alone provide only minimal protection from coronavirus particles, UCLA researchers found, but combining shields with a mask can be fairly effective at blocking droplets.

If you are standing close to a coughing person, a face shield would only reduce airborne particles by about 4%, according to the study.

"This is likely because the face shield does not fit the face snugly, and thus, cough droplets can escape from the open gaps around the shield," the study said, noting that the airflow of a room can also play a role.

A cloth mask would provide a 77% reduction and the combination of face shield and mask would reduce particles by 89% - which is just slightly below the protection offered by professional surgical masks.

The study also noted that without any mask or face covering, six feet of social distancing may not be enough.

"We found that a simple cough could send particles more than six feet away, without face coverings," said Yifang Zhu, a professor in the Department of Environmental Health Sciences and associate dean for academic programs at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

Zhu's team, which includes UCLA scholars Liqiao Li and Muchuan Niu, set up a test space in a lab and measured the particle number concentration (PNC) and particle size distribution under seven different conditions: (1) no face covering; (2) face shield only; (3) cloth mask; (4) face shield + cloth mask; (5) surgical mask; (6) face shield + surgical mask; (7) N95 respirator or equivalent (i.e., KN95 mask).

The use of a surgical mask or the N95 respirator/KN95 mask provided more than 94% reduction.

"To minimize the infection risk of aerosol transmission, stricter mitigation measures should be adopted for indoor environments, which are more likely to be enclosed and crowded,'' Li said. One of the simplest is a mask.''

Their article was published in the peer-reviewed journal Aerosol Science and Technology and can be viewed here.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angelesface maskuclacoronavirusstudycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
United Airlines using new sprayers to disinfect airport terminals
Is it safe to stay in a hotel during COVID?
Ventura County seeing rise in COVID cases from large gatherings
COVID hospitalizations on the rise in Riverside County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California COVID-19 cases hit 1 million mark
Pilot killed when plane crashes into parked vehicles in Pacoima
Bank of America takes heat for EDD card problems
'Grey's Anatomy', 'Station 19' share special episode
Driver in custody after high-speed chase ends in Inglewood
Is it safe to stay in a hotel during COVID?
Biden COVID adviser proposes US lockdown of 4 to 6 weeks
Show More
Why is Bank of America draining EDD bank accounts?
Ventura County seeing rise in COVID cases from large gatherings
Harada House: Renovation efforts underway for Riverside landmark
Top officials: Nov. 3 election most secure in US history
COVID hospitalizations on the rise in Riverside County
More TOP STORIES News