UCLA students gather in streets of Westwood after Bruins reach Final Four

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A crowd of UCLA students gathered in the streets of Westwood Tuesday night after the Bruins clinched a spot in the Final Four of the men's NCAA tournament.
AIR7 HD was over the scene around 9:30 p.m. as students lit a fire in the street and began celebrating around it. Firefighters were quick to extinguish the blaze.
Dozens gathered for the celebration, but the exact number was unclear.
UCLA defeated top-seeded Michigan 51-49 to secure a spot in the Final Four for the first time since 2008.
The Bruins will now play undefeated Gonzaga and the winner will advance to the national championship game.
