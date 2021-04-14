Education

UCLA offering in-person procession for 2021 graduates

EMBED <>More Videos

UCLA offering in-person procession for 2021 graduates

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- UCLA will offer a limited in-person graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021.

Graduates who sign up to participate in an "in-person procession and individual commemoration" will have their names read aloud, have their photos taken and walk across an outdoor stage.

The graduation recognition will be offered over the course of several days beginning the weekend of June 11. However, there will be some significant changes.

Friends and family will not be allowed to attend. Those events will be livestreamed so that others can join virtually, according to a message from Chancellor Gene D. Block.

The graduate hooding ceremony will also be virtual this year.

Participating out-of-state students will also be required to quarantine for at least 10 days.

The processions are open to students of the Class of 2021 only.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlos angeleslos angeles countyuclagraduationcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
2 illegal nightclubs, underground casino busted in Hollywood
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
Show More
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Dad gets creative amid bus driver shortage
More TOP STORIES News