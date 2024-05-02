UCLA's Royce Hall vandalized, plaza left strewn with debris after protesters' encampment dismantled

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After a massive law enforcement operation cleared an encampment built by pro-Palestinian protesters at UCLA, the university's Dickson Plaza on Thursday was left strewn with mangled tents, plastic buckets and other debris.

Nearby Royce Hall was vandalized during the protests, with several of the building's entrances blocked by makeshift barricades comprised of trash cans, cardboard boxes and other materials held in place by ropes. "Free Gaza" was spray-painted on several columns and above a door, while signs posted on the brick facade said "Free Palestine" and "We love you Gaza."

Chaotic scenes played out early Thursday when officers in riot gear surged against a crowd of demonstrators. Hundreds of protesters defied orders to leave, some forming human chains as police fired flash-bangs to break up the crowds.

At least 200 people were arrested, said Sgt. Alejandro Rubio of the California Highway Patrol, citing data from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Rubio said they were being booked at the county jails complex near downtown Los Angeles. UCLA police will determine what charges to bring.

Later Thursday morning, workers removed the barricades and dismantled the protesters' fortified encampment. Bulldozers scooped up bags of trash and tents.

As of mid-afternoon, Royce Hall remained covered with debris that included folding tables, canopies and unused supplies that had been brought in by the protesters.

California Highway Patrol officers poured into the Westwood campus by the hundreds early Thursday. Wearing face shields and protective vests, they held their batons out to separate them from demonstrators, who wore helmets and gas masks and chanted: "You want peace. We want justice."

For hours, officers warned over loud speakers that there would be arrests if the crowd of more than 1,000 people did not disperse. Protesters and police shoved and scuffled as officers encountered resistance. With police helicopters hovering, the sound of flash-bangs pierced the air. Police pulled off protesters' helmets and goggles as they made arrests.

Police methodically ripped apart the encampment's barricade of plywood, pallets, metal fences and dumpsters, then pulled down dozens of canopies and tents. The number of protesters diminished through the morning, some leaving voluntarily with their hands up and others detained by police.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.