UFC fighters, Rams cheerleaders, LA. Angels help students 'exit' from 8th grade to high school

WESTMINSTER (KABC) -- It's a time when students are getting ready for summer. But one school district brings in powerhouse names and organizations to provide a fresh and different perspective for students that has them looking to the future.

Imagine having UFC fighters, Rams cheerleaders and L.A. Angels staff help you go from eighth grade to high school. That was the case at Warner Middle School in Westminster, as students took "exit interviews" to reflect on their best memories and future goals.

"We want to test them to see how they react to the real world, how they prepare for high school," said Frances Nguyen, Westminster School Board.

Students talked with professionals from different industries to give them new perspectives: from police officers, to firefighters, even mixed martial arts coaches like Chad George.

"A lot of times when you don't get to see what's out there, you don't think it's possible," said George. "But when you get to talk to people from industries, man I'm just one or two steps away from being that in the future."

"They have a lot of ambitions and goals into joining clubs, joining sports teams, and even as far as some of them even knowing where they want to go to college at eighth grade," said LA Rams Cheerleader Amanda.

Benny Pham wants to pursue law at USC. "It's very helpful. Prepares us for high school. Public speaking. And it helps us to not be shy."

Donna Huynh eventually wants to graduate from either UC Berkeley, Yale or Stanford with hopes of becoming a pharmacist.

"It's really a good chance for me to self-reflect and to express my joys and memories from school with another individual who really values education," said Huynh.

The professionals who came out are impressed by how advanced the kids are. MMA fighter Victor Henry reminded the students that's it is okay to break out of the mold.

"They feel like they have to follow a script when the script is not who they should be," said Henry. "They should be following the guidelines of the script because I know what they are trying to do. But insert some of yourself into that."