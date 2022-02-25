Hundreds of Ukrainians, Russians gather in solidarity at anti-war protest in Studio City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11596576" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Russia-Ukraine Crisis (1 of 20) Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of Kyiv Friday, with explosions rocking the capital city.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With the eyes of the world on Europe on Thursday, Russians and Ukrainians alike gathered in solidarity at several protests across Los Angeles, showing their support for a free and independent Ukraine.Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at the intersection of Laurel Canyon and Ventura boulevards, chanting: "Stop the war! Stop the war!" Some carried signs that read "USA: DON'T LEAVE UKRAINE ALONE," "PRAY FOR UKRAINE" and "Arrest Putin!"One demonstrator from Russia burned his country's flag, condemning Vladimir Putin's decision to launch an invasion of Ukraine. Others waved Ukrainian and American flags as passing vehicles honked in support."I feel pain and for the first time in my life I feel shame," protester Olga Boboda, a Russian national, told ABC7. "Putin is not the same as the Russian people. And the Russian people, they support Ukraine.""I'm half Russian, half Ukranian," Illia Bashkov said. "I was born in the Soviet Union, so it was all one country. I don't divide people by nation, skin color or gender. I don't think it's something that should happen nowadays.""This is the only thing we can do, in a sense," demonstrator Marko Kharmyshed, a Ukrainian-American, said. "Our country is struggling and the only thing we can do is bring attention to what's going on."In Hollywood, several people attended a prayer vigil at a Ukrainian Catholic church. The pastor was among those concerned that relatives in Ukraine may be in danger."I'm scared. I'm praying," Pastor Ihor Koshyk said. "And when you're scared in prayer, you also ask for help."Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital Friday, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fueled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop.With reports of hundreds of casualties from the warfare - including shelling that sliced through a Kyiv apartment building and pummeled bridges and schools - there also were growing signs that Vladimir Putin's Russia may be seeking to overthrow Ukraine's government.