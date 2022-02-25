u.s. & world

Ukrainian-American in SoCal and nephew issue strong plea: 'Please, do your best to stop Putin's war'

"We in Ukraine, we can't help admiring your freedom, and it's so difficult to achieve it," said the nephew.
KYIV, Ukraine (KABC) -- Irene Mostovaya Hyder was born and raised in Ukraine until age 12 when moved to the United States.

"It feels like home and it's a beautiful country," said Mostovaya Hyder.

Mostovaya Hyder listened to President Joe Biden's remarks on Thursday.

As Russia invades and attacks Ukraine, Mostovaya Hyder's family remains in the country, including her sister and her nephew, 22-year-old Zavva Mostovoy, who spoke with Eyewitness News Thursday afternoon.

"I hear something blow up almost every moment," he said.

While some Ukrainians board trains to flee or seek refuge in subway stations, Mostovoy said he has no plan and remains at home in Kyiv - the country's capital.

"It's so difficult to explain," said Mostovoy. "I wasn't prepared for that war."

Now, the family is trying to raise awareness of the great impact the invasion is having on Ukrainians.

"I want to emphasize, we do need your help," said Mostovoy. "We in Ukraine, we can't help admiring your freedom, and it's so difficult to achieve it. This war is for freedom. Please, do your best to stop [Russian President Vladimir Putin's] war."

"I'm a mom. I can't imagine seeing my kid be so lost. It's terrifying," said Mostovaya Hyder.

"Biden did mention, we as Americans stand up to bullies, right? That's what it feels like. It feels like a country is getting bullied out of their home," she said.

Mostovoy is a student who restores art at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine. As he reflects on how his life has changed, this is what he wants people to reflect on.

"We need to be grateful for peace every second," he said. "It's very important. Everyone who has an opportunity to listen to me, please be grateful for peace."

