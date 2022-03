Like many large metropolitan cities, Kyiv has a zoo. And, like the people of Kyiv, those animals are in grave danger from the Russian invasion and bombardment.Some 4,000 animals are not being evacuated -- that would be too logistically difficult, not to mention traumatic and dangerous for the animals.But the zookeepers have stayed behind to take care of them.In fact, the workers have moved in at the zoo, staying overnight with the animals to be with them 24 hours a day, seven days a week.And some of the more vulnerable animals, such as elephants, are given sedatives when the shelling and missile strikes happen nearby.