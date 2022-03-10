Ukrainian composer and singer in LA writes song dedicated to family back home

Most of her family still lives in her hometown of Kharkiv, including her brother and sister-in-law who are currently in the hospital, scheduled to have their first child Thursday.
"A lot of bombings during the night, so they were gathering all together in the first floor of our house," she said. "A big crater in our garden and there's like some windows went broken and they're scared. We'll see once my sister-in-law will deliver [the] baby that we will try and move them out from there to safety," said Sorbat.
Feeling helpless as she watches Ukrainians flee while bombs destroy property and lives, Sorbat has turned to a familiar place: music.
Sorbat and fellow composer Reuven Herman started a musical venture they're calling "Phoenix Roar."
Their first song, titled "The Renaissance," is dedicated to the people of Ukraine.
Some of the lyrics in the song include "Would you help me continue my fight? Would you help me if there's no more hope inside? With love in your heart, you can turn the world upside down."
"War is really bad for any country, for our human race. It just absolutely unfair war what is happening now in Ukraine because we weren't prepared," said Sorbat.
Sorbat's message for Ukrainians is to continue to fight back and survive. Her message for Russia: We're not that different from you and let's end this war.
"We all have very similar culture and a lot in common, and I hope that this war will stop and we have more union, sisterhood, brotherhood, more support for each other, and that's the only thing I see in the future. I'm so proud to be Ukrainian," she said.
If you'd like to donate to "Phoenix Roar" to help the people of Ukraine, you can visit their GoFundMe page.