Conservation advocate, nature lover 'Uncle Jack' Van Nordheim celebrates 100th birthday at LA Zoo

Conservation and wildlife advocate 'Uncle Jack' celebrates turning 100 years old with family, friends, social media followers and a party at the Los Angeles Zoo.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Have you heard of Southern California's "Uncle Jack?" He is a conservation advocate who has become a social media sensation with more than one-and-half million followers on TikTok and Instagram. And he just turned 100 years old! What better way to celebrate all this success than a day at the Los Angeles Zoo.

"He has such a great love for wildlife, for nature," said Emily Marrin, Marketing & Communications Director, Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association. "Uncle Jack is inspiring so many people here in Los Angeles, in California, and around the world. So we planned a really special day... you could just tell the delight on his face."

His grandson, Damon Vonn, says they've been best friends for decades. "He would take me on hikes; we would catch snakes and lizards and wander around Southern California learning about wildlife. He was born in Glendale in 1933, so here we are 100 years later celebrating his 100th. He's always himself. I love that about him."

"Uncle Jack" Van Nordheim shared the secrets to his longevity.

"Be very active. Take long walks and enjoy the birds singing," said Uncle Jack. "And don't forget to eat plenty of dark chocolate!"

"Ask Uncle Jack: 100 Years of Wisdom" is co-authored by Damon Vonn his grand-nephew and artist-manager. It will be released September 26.