Underground explosion in downtown L.A. pops out manhole covers

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An underground explosion in downtown Los Angeles popped out manhole covers and sending heavy smoke pouring out into the street.

The force of the explosion pushed up four manhole covers. Witnesses reported seeing heavy smoke coming out of the street in the 200 block of South Hill Street and several other nearby locations when the incident occurred at 12:30 p.m.

Firefighters responded and said there were no reports of injuries.

Elaine Balden of Pasadena was stopped at a red light downtown when she saw the explosion nearby.

"All of a sudden, the street explodes," she said. "Literally the manhole cover went sky high, flames coming out of the street. Very scary. I turned around."

About 50 residents were without power for a short time.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countyexplosion
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News