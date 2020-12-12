Pasadena man accused of buying Maserati with fraudulently obtained unemployment benefits

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=7088538" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A rapper who boasted in a YouTube music video about getting rich from committing unemployment benefits fraud was arrested in Los Angeles on federal charges of carrying out that very scheme by fraudulently applying for more than $1.2 million in jobless benefits, including by using stolen identities, federal prosecutors announced.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Pasadena man is facing federal charges alleging he used stolen identities to fraudulently obtain unemployment insurance benefits and then purchased a Maserati luxury SUV with that money, officials announced Friday.Robert Sloan Mateer, 30, was named in a five-count indictment charging him with possession of at least 15 or more unauthorized access devices with intent to defraud, aggravated identity theft, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of ammunition.According to an affidavit, Pasadena police officers arrested Mateer following a traffic stop on Oct. 1 when they found 17 unemployment benefits debit cards, several other credit and debit cards, $197,711 in cash, more than 85 grams of methamphetamine, and a loaded firearm with no serial number inside the Maserati.If convicted of all charges, Mateer would face between 17 years and life in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.Prosecutors allege that evidence gathered during the investigation determined that at least 14 of the 17 debit cards were loaded with at least $133,000 in unemployment insurance benefits, later determined to have been issued under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed by Congress in March, and had been issued in the names of third-parties, includingidentity theft victims.According to the affidavit, Mateer admitted to obtaining the unemployment benefits debit cards by using "thousands" of identity profiles in his possession, that each debit card was loaded with $14,500, and that he used the fraudulently obtained unemployment benefits to purchase the Maserati.Mateer also admitted that he withdrew the $197,711 in cash found in his Maserati from ATMs across the Los Angeles area, the affidavit states. Mateer also allegedly withdrew $13,840 from the EDD debit cards in his possession from Sept. 19 to Sept. 25.Mateer was taken into federal custody on Oct. 21 and was ordered detained pending trial.