Unemployed in CA to receive additional $400 per week in benefits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Millions of out-of-work Californians will soon be able to receive an additional $400 in unemployment benefits.Officials say $300 will come from the federal government, and the rest from Sacramento.Officials hope to have a timeline for when people could get the money sometime this week. It is unclear how long the aid will be available.California unemployment agency not answering 60% of callsMeanwhile, the state's unemployment agency is not answering 60% of the calls it receives for help as the state struggles to work through a backlog of more than 1 million pending claims.Employment Development Director Sharon Hilliard told a panel of frustrated state lawmakers on Monday that California is on pace to have 3,700 people working in its call center by January.That's compared to the 350 it had working before the pandemic. Hilliard said the state is receiving about 6.7 million calls a week.The state has processed 10.6 million unemployment claims since March and paid more than $67 billion in benefits.