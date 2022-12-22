Santa Clarita Valley girl's unicorn pet license wish now helping LA County shelters

L.A. County animal officials gave little Madeline the first-ever "license" to own a pet unicorn after she wrote a heartfelt letter. Now, the county is offering these fun licenses as a way to raise money for shelters.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It was a dream come true for 7-year-old Madeline.

For her birthday, she requested permission from Los Angeles County officials to have a pet unicorn if she could find one. The county ended up granting her request with a preapproved unicorn license.

"I felt happy and excited that I could be able to have a unicorn if I can find one," said Madeline.

The unicorn is Madeline's favorite mystical creature for a good reason.

"Because of their magical horn. It can produce shooting stars," she said.

The Santa Clarita Valley girl made headlines when she wrote a letter to the L.A. County Department of Animal Care and Control asking for permission to have a unicorn in her backyard.

Animal control received the letter and planned for Madeline to visit a shelter to meet some animals and surprised her with her unicorn permit and a unicorn plush toy equipped with a special tag.

"We just all thought it was so adorable and sweet, and we wanted to encourage her," said animal control director Marcia Mayeda.

Animal control issued the permit but with certain conditions in order for Madeline to have a pet unicorn, such as making sure it's exposed to an abundance of sunlight and moonbeams.

Madeline said she's in the works of taking care of that.

"I am going to build it a barn with a glass roof so it can see the night sky," said Madeline.

Madeline's story was shared on social media and quickly became an internet sensation. People from across the country started sending her gifts like a unicorn fleece blanket, a giant unicorn plush, unicorn books and more.

"The response has been overwhelming, and to see all of the joy and happiness that it's brought to people, we are so incredibly thankful," said Leilani, Madeline's mother.

Madeline said she plans to go find a unicorn in Scotland because yes, the unicorn really is the official national animal of Scotland.

L.A. County has also started a donation campaign to help animals in the shelter. In exchange for a $25 donation, people can also get a unicorn license and a unicorn plush toy.

